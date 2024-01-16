Marilyn Sokolow, of Marblehead and Lynn, passed away on Jan. 13, 2024 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband Herman Sokolow. She is survived by her children Jerry Sokolow, Rich Sokolow, Bill Sokolow and Pam (Sokolow) Lester and sister Sheila Gerson, as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by sisters Anna Wilensky and Gloria Padulsky.

Marilyn was born in 1932 in Lynn, to Phillip and Fannie Spack, who ran Sparks Men’s Shop in Lynn. As a child, Marilyn attended the Y.L. Peretz Workmen’s Circle Yiddish School in Lynn, where she learned Yiddish and performed in Yiddish plays. In her youth, Marilyn was active in several Jewish clubs and was known as a talented singer, actress and pianist. In high school, she starred as “Amy” in Little Women. She graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1950. She was known as an accurate and fast typist and worked as a professional secretary for many years.

Marilyn met her future husband Herman “Hank” Sokolow of Dorchester at a house party when she was 17. They married in 1953. They lived in New Jersey when Hank was drafted into the U.S. Army. She later joined her husband in Bayreuth, Germany, where he was stationed during the Korean War. After the war, Marilyn and Hank moved back to Lynn to raise their family. They later settled in Marblehead.

Marilyn assisted her husband with his work at Lynn Industrial Caterers and was known for her delicious homemade meatloaf and brisket by the many shoe factory workers her husband served. For decades, she worked with her husband in their successful real estate business, M&H Realty. The company offered rental properties and new home construction throughout the North Shore.

Marilyn was active in the local Jewish community throughout her life. She was a member of the Anshei Sfard Synagogue Sisterhood of Lynn as a girl, and a lifetime member of the B’nai B’rith and Hadassah organizations. She belonged to Temple Emanu-El and the North Shore Jewish Community Center of Marblehead.

Marilyn built a lifelong habit of physical fitness. Marilyn enjoyed exercising at home daily in front of the TV with the popular exercise instructor Jack LaLanne, and continued this habit of exercising at home for many years. Marilyn also diligently swam several miles daily at the JCC lap pool.

Marilyn was also an avid media consumer. She enjoyed listening to Jewish music on Sunday mornings on WERS’s Chagigah Jewish radio show. She was a loyal reader of the Jewish Journal, The Lynn Item and The Boston Globe and enjoyed watching TV news and movies from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Marilyn loved to explore the world. She and Hank traveled extensively throughout Europe after his military service. Later, she enjoyed trips to Argentina, Italy, Israel, Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

After her husband’s passing in 2020, she remained at her home in Marblehead and was determined to live independently. She was actively involved in her growing family’s lives, and she kept in touch through regular phone calls and texts, yearly birthday cards, or just chatting over the kitchen table. Although Marilyn was deaf in one ear as a consequence of childhood measles, she was nevertheless a very good listener, remembered everything, and offered valuable advice. Marilyn never said an unkind word about others and had a positive outlook on life. She favored compromise and maintaining peace in her home. She will be sorely missed.

She was adored by her husband of 67 years, loved by her sons Jerry, Rich and Bill, and daughter Pam and cherished by her grandchildren Karen and her husband Ken Naeh, Adam, Yisroel Leib, Mendel, Lazer, Dovid, Amy, Janna and Anna and respected by her son-in-law Yosef Chaim Lester and daughters-in-law Yael Sokolow, Robin Panzer and Michelle Harris of blessed memory. She became a proud great-grandmother to Oran Naeh in 2023.

Services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel in Salem on Wednesday at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Journal Journal of the North Shore Jewish Community.