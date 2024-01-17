Book presentation by a local writer

Local anthropologist and writer Robert S. Newman will present his second volume of autobiographical stories, “Messages from Afar.” Though he still lives in Marblehead, where he grew up, Newman spent a lot of his life in many different countries, working and traveling. These colorful stories tell of some of the more unusual or memorable occasions he experienced or they are about some of the many interesting people he met. A bit of humor is not neglected. There’s a story of a lady he met when he was 6 years old and knew till she was 106; a story of a stay among the Guna Indians of Panamá; a long connection to Albania.

Newman grew up in Marblehead and graduated from Marblehead High in the Class of 1960. After attending university, Newman joined the Peace Corps and served two years in India, meeting his wife, Sudha, there as well. He spent 16 years in Australia where he taught at a university. He then came back to Marblehead to live, and began to teach English as a second language to the members of the newly arrived local Russian community.

Meet the author will take place on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Marblehead Arts Association in the King Hooper Mansion, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead.