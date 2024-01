Rhonda Fogel and Domenic Centofanti of Middleton announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Devon Centofanti, to Matthew Wiener, son of Hope and Mark Wiener, of Little Neck, New York. Proud grandmother is Phyllis Fogel of Swampscott.

The couple met in college while Jenna was attending Mount Holyoke College and Matt was at UMass-Amherst. Jenna is in her second year at Rutgers Law School and Matt is a coordinator with Sterling Check. The couple is planning a fall 2025 wedding.