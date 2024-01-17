Marblehead to celebrate International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The town of Marblehead will be celebrating its annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, Jan. 26 at Abbot Hall.

The Select Board has proclaimed the day and recognized the month of January as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In 2005, the United Nations officially designated Jan. 27 for remembrance, and it is now observed by many countries worldwide. The day commemorates more than 6 million Jews and other minorities who were killed by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. Jan. 27 marks the day the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated in 1945.

At noon, a candlelight ceremony will be held with a reading of the proclamation by Moses Grader, a member of the Select Board.

Rabbi Michael Schwartz of Temple Sinai has organized this year’s Remembrance Day. He will conduct a Friday evening service at 6 p.m. in commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust at Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road. Grader will be the guest speaker.