Young pianist to perform in Salem

Young pianist to perform in Salem

Alyona Shiryayeva, 7th grader at Swampscott Middle School, will take part in a concert organized by the North Shore Chamber Music Society.

Alyona, who has been studying piano with Elena Drabkin of Marblehead Piano Studio for six years, will be the soloist in J.S. Bach’s Concerto in G Minor for keyboard and string orchestra. The concert will also include chamber works by G.P. Telemann, L. van Beethoven, F. Schubert, and F. Price.

The concert will take place on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Salem State University Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave., Salem. Free admission.

