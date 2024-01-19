Elaine Rafey Sandler, daughter of late Sally (Millman) and Gordon Rothstein, born in Boston, a resident of Swampscott for over 50 years, then spent her remaining years in Sarasota, Fla.

A graduate of Swampscott High School, class of ’58, she received an Associate Degree in Medical Assisting from Boston University, then went on to become an accredited medical record technician and certified quality assurance coordinator, working in health record administration for over 25 years. Upon retiring, Elaine volunteered in Sarasota serving as an AARP tax preparer, a board member of the SaBra chapter of Hadassah, and a board member of the Woman’s Club of Palm Aire Country Club.

She leaves her daughter Heather Rafey (Dr. Kyung Kim) of Framingham and Falmouth, and her son Judd Rafey (Joy) of Bethesda, Md. Known as “NanaLainee,” Elaine was the beloved grandmother to Hannah, Jonah, and Talia Rafey Camiel, and Owen and Holden Rafey. Married to the late Dr. Arthur Sandler, DMD, for 36 years, Elaine was stepmother to his three children and grandmother to his six grandchildren.

Elaine had a flair for style and was very creative. As an avid knitter, her work was juried by the Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and her business, Hannah & Hank Studios Handmade Knitwear, was extremely popular in south Florida. In 2007, Elaine published her memoir “ACTUALLY, The Facts and Figures of My Life,” and then wrote a sequel in 2014 to the delight of family and friends, and her poetic tributes on special occasions were legendary. To her many friends and family, she was a class act.

No service is planned at this time. Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Elaine and Arthur Sandler Scholarship Fund in care of Plymouth Harbor Foundation, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.