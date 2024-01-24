It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Attorney Joel O. Mazer, of Salem, on Jan. 21, 2024. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Hershman) Mazer. He passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Joel also leaves behind his much loved children Geoffrey Mazer and Marilyn Schaefer and her husband Kurt Schaefer, his cherished grandchildren Dylan and Jake Schaefer, his brother Ronald Mazer and his spouse Anne Mazer, and many beloved family and friends.

Joel was born in Boston on Nov. 12, 1935. He was the son of the late Beatrice and Max Mazer. He was raised in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School. Joel went on to earn three degrees from Boston University, including a Bachelor’s degree, a Law degree, and a Master’s of Law degree in Taxation.

After passing the bar exam, Joel practiced law in Boston and Lynn for several years before joining the law firm of Leader and Newman. He would later become a partner at Leader, Mazer and Blotner, where he was a well-respected attorney for over 60 years.

Joel was a vital part of the Chelsea community. He was proud to be a long time member of the Chelsea Rotary and he served on the Board of Directors at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home.

In his spare time, Joel was an amazing multiple sport athlete and he loved attending and watching all of the Boston sports teams. He also loved visiting Vermont to cheer on his grandsons’ lacrosse and hockey games. Besides sports, Joel loved music, especially Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra. He loved singing along at every concert he attended.

Joel was a family man, a man of faith, and a man of service. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Arrangements: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joel’s funeral service which will be held at Stanesky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, on Thursday, January 25, at 10:00 am. Burial will be immediately following the service at at The Pride of Lynn Cemetery in Lynn. A luncheon will follow at 1:00 pm at The Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, 18 Washington Square West. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Dimensions in Danvers, MA, and The Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center For Living.