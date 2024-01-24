Patty (Levy) Wallach-Knickle, of Danvers, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2024, at the age of 59.

She was the beloved wife of John (Skip) Knickle, and the devoted mother of Emily Knickle. Dear daughter of Lisa Levy and the late Dov Burt Levy. The loving sister of Elizabeth Levy. She was a loving aunt of Mickey Levy, Jenny Levy, and Amy Tincker (Dykens).

Patty made friends everywhere she went. She was known for her capability, resilience, and genuine care for others. She was a dedicated caregiver and a fierce advocate for the elderly. She navigated complex challenges with grace, and ensured the voices of those she represented were heard. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and valued clients. One of her most cherished qualities was her distinct and infectious laughter. These moments will be missed by all who knew her.

Patty was born on March 19, 1964, in Detroit, Mich. She grew up in Chapel Hill, N.C., Potomac, Md., and Malden. She graduated from UMass Boston, and raised her daughter in Danvers.

A chapel service for Patty will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 1:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Shiva will be observed at Patty’s house in Danvers on Friday from 1:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Orr-Shalom for Children and Youth at Risk; or Friends of the Danvers Council on Aging, 25 Stone St., Danvers, MA 01923.

Patty’s family would love people to share their stories and memories of her via email to WeRememberPatty@gmail.com.