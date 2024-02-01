Harvey Kupelnick was born at Lynn Hospital on Dec. 3, 1939, and died during cardiac surgery at Memorial Regional Hospital, Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 3, 2024, a month after his 84th birthday.

He was an inspiring and trustworthy brother who always had the instinctual knack to fix and repair anything that was broken; he had an insatiable passion for life with his family and friends, the food and cigars he enjoyed until warned to stop. Harvey considered himself blessed to share so many years with his beloved wife Shirley, who predeceased him by five years. Their nationwide trips in the RV after retirement thrilled them; the holiday parties that they celebrated at the node of every season remain the stuff of family legend, but the pain of Shirley’s absence haunted him ever after.

Everyone who knew Harvey adored and admired him for his amicable personality, no-fear creativity, kindness, generosity and his emphasis on a deep love of life. He loved everyone he met and everyone he met reciprocated the feeling. His donations to charitable causes were lavish. A steady procession of friends and classmates from 50 years ago, whom he’d not seen in ages, were eager to visit him in Florida; they arrived to listen to his Lynn reminiscences; his spontaneous quips and sardonic anecdotes would bring smiles to their faces and laughter: in the kitchen, floating in the Jacuzzi, around his pool. Being in his presence was its own reward.

Harvey graduated Lynn Classical in 1957, Franklin Technical Institute the next year; attended Northeastern and RAE at night. He worked for TRW as a contract engineer and subsequently joined John Hancock Financial Services as marketing rep and soon became a leading agent, lauded for his sales achievements. He opened his own insurance agency in Lynnfield which he ran successfully for decades. Sensitive as all Lynn residents are to winter, he then moved to Florida permanently with his wife, numerous cats and dogs, 10 years ago.

A memorial service has been conducted. His ashes mingled with Shirley’s and will be scattered in his backyard, at the lake, a place they lived in and left in peace, now empty, forlorn. Surviving him are three brothers, three nieces, four nephews, and so many friends they cannot be counted.