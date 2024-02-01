Millis man arrested after allegedly threatening Jews, and planning to bomb places of worship

BOSTON – A Millis man was arrested by federal authorities today for allegedly threatening to kill members of the Jewish community and bomb places of worship.

John Reardon, 59, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive. Reardon was arrested on Jan. 29 and appeared in U.S. District Court in Boston at 2 p.m. that day. Reardon was previously arrested by local law enforcement Jan. 25, and has remained in custody since.

“The allegations here about the series of threats Mr. Reardon made against the Jewish community are deeply disturbing and reflect the increasing torrent of antisemitism across our country and right here in Massachusetts,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

According to the charging documents, on the morning of Jan. 25, Reardon allegedly called Congregation Agudas Achim, a synagogue in Attleboro, and left a voicemail making the following statements:

• “You do realize that by supporting genocide that means it’s ok for people to commit genocide against you;”

• “With supporting the killing of innocent little children, that means it’s OK to kill your children;”

• “From the river to the sea;”

• “People are going to use your logic against you, you stupid f**ks;”

• “Guess what? We are going to use your logic – if you can kill the Palestinians, we can kill you;”

• “If you can bomb their f**king places of worship we can bomb yours, if you can kill their children we can kill yours;”

• “You people need to stop the f**king genocide;”

• “End the genocide, or it is time to end Israel and all the Jews;”

• “I supported Jewish people though. Not anymore. A matter of fact I think we should kill you(s) all;” and

• “Have a lousy day and oh don’t be surprised if there’s pig blood on your steps tomorrow.”

It is further alleged that, within 10 minutes of leaving the voicemail at the Congregation Agudas Achim, Reardon called another local synagogue as well as a local Jewish affiliated organization.

Reardon was arrested by local law enforcement after the calls were made.

The charge of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case. Θ