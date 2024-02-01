Phyllis (Altman) Katz-Goldberg, age 99, of Malden, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 29, 2024.

Born in Maine, Phyllis lived most of her life in Malden. She worked as a clerk at Filene’s Department Store, and then for many years at Malden Hospital.

Phyllis was the loving daughter of the late Rose (Mack) Altman and Philip Altman; the devoted wife of the late Sidney Katz and Philip Goldberg; the beloved mother of Ellis and his wife Marion Katz, Peter Katz, and Joyce Dooley; the adored grandmother of Joel, Melanie, Paula, Dean, Amy, and Jeremy, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and dear sister of the late Kenneth Altman.

Services were held at the Lebanon Tiferet Shalom Cemetery, Route 128 North, Peabody, on Feb. 1. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Phyllis’s memory may be made to Mazon www.mazon.org. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.