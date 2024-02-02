Jewish Journal

Ethel Tzizik, of Malden and formerly of Chelsea, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2024.

Ethel was the loving daughter of William and Fannie Tzizik and dear sister of the late Hyman Tzizik. She was the cherished cousin of William Tzizik and his wife Fabiana, and the loving Godmother of Jospeh Tzizik. Ethel was the matriarch of the Tzizik cousins and leaves behind many cousins and friends.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in Melrose. Donations in Ethel’s memory may be made to Hadassah, 40 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.

