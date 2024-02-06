Roberta C. (Bobbi) Brodie, of Andover, born on Oct. 24, 1944, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2024, surrounded by loving family.

Bobbi, a native of Lawrence, was the daughter of William and Sonya Cohen. Growing up, she loved spending summers with her grandmother, Siryl Rabinowitz Cohen, on her farm in Methuen. It was there that Bobbi learned and developed a strong connection to family and community from an early age.

Bobbi graduated from Amesbury High School and attended secretarial school before working in the insurance industry. On her 20th birthday, she celebrated one of the best days of her life when she married William (Bill) Brodie. This was the start of an amazing 55-year love story. A best friendship that taught their children life’s most essential lessons and most important devotions. As the kids grew up, Bobbi joined Bill to help run his business, Classic Glass. She also held a position at the Mass. Glass Dealers Association, serving as co-chair with Bill.

The Brodie’s Andover home became the hub for neighbors, friends, and family – an open door and welcoming seat at the table for one and all. Bobbi was a passionate nurturing mother to her girls: Shari Fabiani and her husband Tom, Jami Marad and her husband Paul, and the son she never had: Julius and his wife Sandra Pajarillaga. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren: Paige Ilyce Fabiani, Jacob Brodie Fabiani, Samuel George Marad, and Matthew David Marad, along with her beloved granddogs, Lily and Millie. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Bobbi is survived many her many neices, nephews, cousins, and grandnieces and nephews.

Known for her love of Mahjong, Bobbi participated in multiple groups with dear friends and cherished her involvement in various book clubs. Her skillful hands created beautiful crocheted afghans that became cherished keepsakes for countless nieces and nephews. Bobbi loved cooking and always had an open door for a home cooked meal.

Bobbi was a lifetime member of Hadassah and took pride in her role as President of B’nai B’rith Women in Andover. She was a devoted supporter of B’nai B’rith Girls from Medford, fostering a sense of community from a young age.

In her later years, Bobbi moved to a vibrant condo community, where she continued to engage in her passions. She volunteered in Andover for the Town Hall, the Senior Center, and the Youth Center, giving back to a community in which she raised her girls and loved so much.

She was predeceased by her parents William and Sonya Cohen, her brother Harvey Cohen, her sister Rhona Cohen Griffith, and her brother-in-law Edward (Eddie) Brodie.

Bobbi will be remembered not only for her vibrant spirit, but for the love, warmth, and joy she brought to the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her. May her memory be a blessing to all who had the privilege of sharing in her remarkable journey.

The family would appreciate contributions to an organization of your choice or give back in service as Bobbi did as well. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.