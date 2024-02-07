Sandra Myerow, of Swampscott, entered into rest on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at the age of 88.

She was the beloved wife of the late Martin Myerow, devoted mother of Jeffrey Myerow and Ronald Myerow, and the dear daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Stone.

Sandra grew up in Newton and graduated from Lasell University. She raised her family in Swampscott. In earlier years, Sandra worked at a law firm and later in retail.

She loved the Boston Red Sox and cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, at 10:45 a.m., at Sharon Memorial Park, located at 120 Canton St., Sharon.

Shiva will be held from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, Feb. 9.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandra may be made to Massachusetts Association for Mental Health. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.