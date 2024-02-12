Barbara (Mann) Rosenfield, age 93, of Dedham, Marblehead, and New London, N.H., passed on Feb. 9, 2024.

Known to all as Bo (because she was a “perfect 10”), she shared 63 years with her beloved husband Jay (d. Oct. 14, 2014), and was an extraordinary mother of Kim, Ken, Jamey, Amy, and Micah, and their partners Janet McLeod Rosenfield, Debi Sanders Zilberman, Kirstie Gulick Rosenfield, the late Peter Einstein, Jane Armstrong, Michelle Lanno, and Alan Ferguson. Proud grandmother of Jesse and Stephanie Einstein, Eric Einstein, Tracy Einstein and Richie Barshay, Lisa Einstein and Wren Elhai; Cory Rosenfield and Aysha Majeed, Hannah Rosenfield and fiancé Andrew Snider, Emma Rosenfield; Eliot and Anna, Zachary and Libby Rosenfield and fiancé Eric Price; Lilah, Zev and Ezra Rosenfield. Great-grandchildren Leona and Oliver Jay. Dear sister of her best friend Shirley Jacobson (late John) and the late Leon (Fran) Mann, Irving (Ettabelle) Mann, Bernice (Morty) Bovarnick, and Sylvia (Mickey) Olem. Dear sister-in-law of the late Billie Kagan, Joan Eliachar and Bobbie Hoffman. Matriarch and friend to all “her sisters and their cousins who she reckoned by the dozens,” and too many others to count.

Barbara was a proud graduate of Wellesley College, and followed her passions for a wonderful life always captured with wit and wisdom by her poems.

First, of course Jay (what a love affair they had!), and their five kids and partners and grandkids (not bad!).

Her love of children led her to teach pre-school at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore; Her love of books led her to open Annie’s Book Stop (low price but not free).

Her passion for the world made her home to host to dozens; international students, friends of friends, all were like long-lost cousins.

Barbara and Jay were all about justice, charity, and opportunity; they helped found the Interfaith Brotherhood Council and Counseling Center in the Marblehead Community.

She testified in court against redlining landlords. She served on a wide range of activist boards, including the N.H. Historical Society, Riverbend Counseling Center, Ladies Left of Center, and the New London Barn Players. She still had time for canning, macrame, making jello molds with layers.

Bo played tennis, took her kids camping, traveling and skiing; Got the Governors Gold Circle Achievement Award for arranging Schindlers List screenings.

How she clucked when her chickies came home to the nest; Everyone knew Bo’s blueberry muffins were the best.

Outspoken, resilient, courageous and daring; Bo you taught us to be creative and generous and caring.

Funeral services were held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline, on Feb. 12. Additional information may be found on the Levine Chapels website.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Community Servings, 179 Armory St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130; Planned Parenthood; Jewish Family and Children’s Service; or Capital Center for the Arts, Concord, N.H.