JCCNS adult travel group headed to Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Greece

The Jewish Community of the North Shore is offering its fifth international travel trip to Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Greece this fall. The trip is open to the entire community.

The trip is being coordinated by Sephardic Balkans and Dr. Joseph Benatov of the University of Pennsylvania, in addition to dedicated expert local guides with specialized knowledge on local Jewish history in each city. It will feature Jewish and secular highlights of Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Greece, with an optional post-trip extension to the island of Santorini. The itinerary strikes a balance between Jewish content and sites of general historical, archeological, and cultural interest.

The area had a complicated history during World War II. In fact, all 50,000 Bulgarian Jews survived the Holocaust. On the other hand, Bulgaria deported nearly 11,400 Greek and Macedonian Jews to Treblinka. Dr. Benatov will be discussing this history in lectures prior to the trip in September.

Dates for this trip are Sept. 10-20, 2024. Space is limited. Θ

For additional information and to view the complete itinerary, visit jccns.org or contact Sara Ewing, JCCNS director of adult programs (), or 857-285-7913, or Diane Knopf, group leader.