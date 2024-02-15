Holocaust Torah scroll at Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly symbolizes resilience and hope

In February 1964, 1,564 Czech Torah scrolls were rescued from a warehouse in Prague, where they’d been stored during the Holocaust, and brought to the Westminster Synagogue in London.

On Feb. 4, 2024, one of those scrolls was cradled in the arms of bnei mitzvah students at Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly as they celebrated the 60th anniversary of the scrolls’ rescue. Around 1,400 are currently on loan at congregations around the world.

The people in the room – around 25 in total, ranging from young teens to older community members – were celebrating the anniversary with the Memorial Scrolls Trust, the organization responsible for loaning out the 100-plus-year-old “survivor scrolls.” The trust, based in London, put on a series of events and services on Feb. 4, including the Zoom that the Temple B’nai Abraham group watched, holding their scroll.

“The scrolls represent hope,” said Rabbi Alison Adler, describing what one rabbi, speaking from London, was talking about during the event. The Czech scroll at B’nai Abraham, which the temple acquired in 2016, remains rolled up for much of the year; they take it out on Yom HaShoah, Yom Kippur, and Simchat Torah, but it is only read from during bnei mitzvahs.

Watching the event with the kids, Adler got the sense that it widened the picture for them. “It got through to them that we were a part of something larger,” she said. “It’s not necessarily unique that we have [a scroll], and the particular story of our own scroll is its own story, but it’s part of something larger.”

At the Sunday event, Adler passed the scroll among several recent and soon-to-be bnei mitzvahs – Sarah Kaufman, who was bat mitzvahed in 2022, her sister Hannah Kaufman, who will be bat mitzvahed in January 2025, and Lyla Feinberg, who will be bat mitzvahed in April. Adler’s own son, Leo Hirschberg, celebrated his bar mitzvah in November, which was the first one at Temple B’nai Abraham since the congregation found out from the trust that the scroll it has was actually from a Czech town called Boskovice, not a town called Brno, as was previously thought.

“The story, the deaths of most of the communities that once embraced these Torah scrolls, the fact that we have them, that for us, when a young person holds it, says the Shema, and chants from it – it represents an incredible amount of resilience and hope,” Adler said. “It’s not all sad. And I think we need that kind of message now more than ever, with everything going on.” Θ