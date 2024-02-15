Israeli Rabbi Leo Dee urges Harvard Jews to lead the effort to ‘Free the World from Jihad’

At Harvard Chabad on a cold January night, Rabbi Leo Dee proposed a movement.

“We do not have, at the moment, a worldwide campaign which is actually for Israel’s interests, Jewish interests,” he said. “And I think that this is something which is really lacking.”

Wary of what he views as a global perception of hatred of Israel and Jews, and convinced that antisemitism alone is not a compelling enough cause to rally the millions he eventually hopes to see marching in the streets, Dee wants to initiate a global movement in support of Israel and human rights, which will rally behind the slogan “Free the World from Jihad.”

He came to the event on Jan. 29 ready to convince the crowd – he even had a poster made to illustrate what he envisioned for the group. He started his argument for action with his own story: On April 7, 2023 – six months before the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 – Dee’s wife, Lucy, 48, and two of their five children, daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were killed by Hamas while driving to Tiberias during chol hamoed, the intermediate days of Passover. The family left the United Kingdom a decade ago to live in Israel.

Since their deaths, Dee has been a bastion of anti-jihadism. In September, he was appointed Special Envoy for Social Initiatives by Israel’s then-foreign minister Eli Cohen. In that capacity, he has been sent to different parts of Europe to meet with politicians, journalists, and Jewish communities to get Israel’s message across in the media.

But his call for the anti-jihad movement does not come from this official capacity; it comes just from him, a man who has lost loved ones to terrorism.

In December, Dee paid for his own trip to the United States to speak at Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale, New York University, Yeshiva University and its Stern College for Women.

“Jewish American college students have the greatest potential in America to actually do good in this situation,” Dee said in an interview with the Journal. “And therefore, that’s why they’re being attacked. So they could turn around this whole situation and really transform the situation if they want to. It’s in their power to do so. They maybe need a little bit of motivation – that’s why I’m coming [here].”

Now, Dee has completed the second leg of his self-funded American trip, speaking this time at Harvard, Boston University, Brandeis, and Boston College.

“We are the front line,” he said, addressing the room at Harvard Chabad. “I think that given that the antisemites have pointed their finger at you – and I’m talking specifically you – in the whole world, this is the epicenter of academic Jew hatred in the world, because they feel you people around this table can actually make a difference. I think that it should start here. I actually think that the students of Harvard should start this march here, with marching across Harvard Yard with signs saying ‘Free the World from Jihad.’

“Nobody wants to be the first one,” Dee said. “I think the fingers are pointing to Harvard Jews, honestly, to be the first ones to do this. Everybody’s looking for leadership.”

Shabbos Kestenbaum, who is currently suing Harvard for failing to address antisemitism on campus, was present at the Chabad event. “In spirit, I very much agree with you,” Kestenbaum said. “It’s a powerful message.”

In an email to the Journal following the event, Kestenbaum wrote, “Whether it be radical Islamic terrorism, far-right neo-Nazis, or supposed progressives on campus, the effort to combat antisemitism is lucky to be spearheaded by a man so eloquent, passionate, and brave as Rabbi Dee.”

The following day at 3 p.m., Dee arrived on the steps of Widener Library on Harvard campus, bearing flags and determination. Four other Jewish community members joined him for a quiet demonstration, holding the “Free the World from Jihad” posters, along with American and Israeli flags.

“The whole world is basically at risk at the moment from jihad,” he said, standing on the steps. “I think that decent people around the world can align on this particular cause, which people need to be aware of. Just like the Nazis wanted to take over the world 80 years ago, so the jihadists want to take over the world now. And the Jews are the first line of defense.”