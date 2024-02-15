Mayyim Hayyim takes modern approach to ancient Jewish practice

Mayyim Hayyim, Boston’s inclusive, open mikvah, is gearing up to offer a program to help participants wrestle with the controversial topic of niddah. Starting March 6, “Sacred Bodies, Sacred Spaces: Exploring Niddah in Our Jewish Tradition” will take place in-person and on Zoom at Mayyim Hayyim in Newton.

The program is cosponsored by Keshet, Hebrew College, Hadar, Kavod, the Hadassah Brandeis Institute, and BASE Boston. Participants will be asked to pay what they can on a sliding scale of $90 to $450.

Niddah is often translated as “separation.” It is one aspect of traditionally observant Judaism called Taharat HaMishpacha – “family purity” – the laws of sex within marriage. Traditionally, niddah refers to the period of time during and immediately after a married Jewish woman is menstruating, and is therefore considered “ritually impure” and prohibited from sex with her husband until she immerses in a mikvah (a ritual bath). This framing of niddah has often excluded or alienated nonbinary, queer, or progressive Jews from the practice.

“People come with a lot of preconceived notions about how niddah is oppressive to women and mikvah has been oppressive to women through Halachic interpretations of niddah,” said Soreh Ruffman, program director at Mayyim Hayyim, the mind behind this new program and one of five educators who will be leading the series. “We’re now in a place within this pluralistic environment that people want to understand if their notions of niddah are true and if niddah can apply to them in their lives.”

In the progressive Jewish world, niddah has been emerging again in recent years as both a practical avenue to intimacy in relationships and a form of connection to Jewish ancestry and tradition.

“A lot of people in our community are trying to wrestle themselves with the concept of niddah and aren’t yet given spaces to wrestle with it,” said Ruffman. “This is what I’m hearing people need to better understand if niddah is something that they want in their own lives, or not.”

The program will consist of five sessions on Wednesdays (with hybrid in-person/Zoom participation), led by five different educators: Ruffman, Rabbi Avigayil Halpern, Rabbi Miriam-Simma Walfish, Rabbi Shani Rosenbaum, and Aviva Herr-Welber, a Hebrew College rabbinic student and rabbinic intern at Mayyim Hayyim. People of all genders, those who menstruate and those who do not, are invited to participate.

Participants will discuss the practical and historical pieces of niddah, offer opportunities to challenge and dissect the more difficult parts of the practice, and look at how it might fit into their own lives.

Herr-Welber will be attending the first four sessions, as well as leading the fifth and final summative session of the series. Growing up in the early 2000s in the Conservative movement, she believed for a long time that niddah was not for her.

“I pretty much thought that niddah, and also going to the mikvah at all, was just for Orthodox people, which is a very common experience in progressive Jewish circles,” she said.

“I think the vibe was, ‘This is something arcane that we left behind when we became Jewish feminists,’ ” she said. “Once I started learning about the laws of niddah, I started feeling that if there are huge parts of this Jewish legal conversation that are literally about what happens in my body, I don’t want to surrender knowing about that.”

“Niddah has a lot of untapped potential, or potential that’s starting to be tapped,” said Rabbi Halpern, who will be leading two of the sessions in the series, in addition to a separate Mayyim Hayyim class on “queer niddah” later this month. Halpern has devoted much of her rabbinic career to exploring niddah, particularly through the lens of the LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s a lot of very real reasons to be suspicious of niddah, and women and queer people in particular have a lot of good reasons to be skeptical of any attempts from any kind of structure of power to regulate what we do with our bodies,” said Halpern. “At the same time, I don’t want that very legitimate skepticism to close off this really important part of Jewish practice to people. Coming to this experience is not committing to doing anything, it is only committing to learning and exploring. You can come in skeptical and leave skeptical, and I still think it will have been an extremely worthwhile use of time and experience.”

For more information and to register, go to mayyimhayyim.org/event-details/sacred-bodies-sacred-spaces-exploring-and-wrestling-with-the-practice-of-niddah/.