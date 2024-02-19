Janet Stein Calm to receive the Stephan Ross Excellence in Holocaust Education Award

Janet Stein Calm of Brookline, daughter of a Holocaust survivor who has devoted much of her life to honoring survivors, to learning their histories, and ensuring that these eyewitness accounts are part of Holocaust education programs, will receive the fourth annual Stephan Ross Excellence in Holocaust Education Award. She is president of the American Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors.

The award, named for Stephan Ross, founder of the New England Holocaust Memorial, will be presented to Ms. Stein Calm at the virtual Tribute Event on Sunday, April 7, at 2:30 p.m.

This annual event is sponsored by the New England Friends March of the Living, part of the International MOTL, which brings teens from around the world to Poland and Israel to study the history of the Holocaust, and examine the roots of prejudice, intolerance and hatred. The trip instills the foundation for participants to emerge as community leaders working toward a just and compassionate world. Proceeds from the event and all tax-deductible MOTL donations directly support the NEMOTL Teen Trip Scholarship Fund.

Irv Kempner, President of NEF MOTL, says, “Growing antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment across the U.S. and around the world – especially since the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 innocent victims, shows that ‘Jew hatred’ is still with us. MOTL helps us to ensure that future generations ‘never forget.’ ” A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the IDF, founded by Holocaust Survivors in 1981.

For reservations for the April 7 event, visit https:/www.wizevents.com/nemotl2024.