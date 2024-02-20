Norman Bernstein, of Peabody, entered into rest on Feb. 15, 2024, at the age of 96.

Predeceased by his wife Harriet (Cohen), and his daughter Bette-Anne (Bernstein) LaFrazia. Husband of Rosalyn Glaser of North Dartmouth. Devoted father of Richard, Steven and his wife Elisa, Robert and his wife Gail, and Edward and his wife Toni. Also survived by his son-in-law Chip LaFrazia, and his daughter-in-law Jean Bernstein. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and his wife Lisa, Paula Saunders and her husband Troy, Sylvi Nihan and her husband Christopher, Andrew and his girlfriend Cara McKinney, Aaron LaFrazia and his wife Kayla-Marie, and Samuel and his girlfriend Annette Ungermann. Beloved great-grandfather of Lyla, Charlotte, Lula, Vincent, Sidney, Iris, Santino, Wesley, and Salvatore. Predeceased by his loving brother Louis Bernstein and his sister Betty (Bernstein) Needleman. Dear son of (the late) Samuel and Rose (Altshuler).

Norman was born in Little Falls, N.Y., and raised in Peabody. He graduated from Peabody High School, class of 1945. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater. After being honorably discharged, he attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., studying leather chemistry. Norman raised his family in Peabody. He was the owner/operator of JEC Tanning Co., in Peabody. He was a voracious reader of historical non-fiction and defeated his daily crossword puzzle. He was a lover of oil painting and created beautiful landscape art for his family. Most importantly, he loved spending time with family and friends.

Norman’s funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Norman’s memory to the Jeffery and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.