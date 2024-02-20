Sydney “Syd” Gold, of Peabody, formerly of Beverly, entered into rest on Feb. 16, 2024, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Feiga “Fay” Gold.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted children Michael Gold, Erik Gold and his wife Cynthia, and Stephen Gold and his wife Paula; his treasured grandchildren Jacob, Gavin, Tristan and Morgan; his loving brother Alan Gold and his wife Irma; his sister Wendy Raifman and her husband Stuart; his brother-in-law Norman Jacobs and his wife Marian; his nephews Kenneth Raifman and family, David Gold and family, and Robert Gold and family; his great-nephew Drew; his nieces Johanna Porter and family, Lorraine Naddell and her husband Paul and their children; David and his wife Julie and their son Noah and daughter Tanya; Felice Jacobs and her children Joanna, Matt and Jay; Karen Jacobs and her partner David Gattward and their children Daniel, Isabel and Freddie; and Sally Jacobs and her children Eve and Áine McCallion.

Syd was predeceased by his wife, his dear parents Ruth and Simon Gold, adopted son Behezad “Bezzi” Refah, twin grandchildren Zachary and Samantha Gold, and his niece Jodi Gold.

Syd was born in Portsmouth, N.H. He grew up in Maine and went on to graduate from Edward Little High School in Auburn in 1958. Syd also lived in Massachusetts and Upstate New York. Syd and Fay raised their family in Beverly. He was comptroller of Institute for Family and Life Learning until his retirement. He served in the United States Air Force from 1959 until 1963 after attending boot camp in San Antonio, Texas. Syd was very involved throughout his life with the Jewish War Veterans Post No. 220 and at one point was Post Commander. He was a Mason and member of the John T. Heard Lodge. He was also involved with many charitable organizations.

A graveside service was held on Feb. 19 at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Syd’s memory to Care Dimensions, or the Jewish War Veterans.

