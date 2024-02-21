Rabbi Mordechai (Martin) Twersky passed away peacefully on the evening of Feb. 2, 2024, at the age of 87.

Mordechai was one of the sweetest, genuine, and most kind-hearted individuals anyone could have met. Everyone loved him for his jokester ways. He was born in 1936 in Boston and grew up in East Boston. Also, he attended Mesivta Chaim Berlin, and attended Yeshiva University. In 1963, he met his dear wife Bella and they married in 1964.

Mordechai came from generations of rabbis and made it his mission to teach his grandchildren about the Torah. Within every read he found a new lesson. He was sexton at Congregation Ahabat Shalom in Lynn, where he retired around 2001, but remained an avid rabbi. Mordechai also supervised many Bucharies around the Boston area.

Unfortunately, Mordechai leaves behind his devoted wife Bella, his daughter Miriam Mendez, and his son-in-law Benny Mendez. Also, his grandchildren Richard Waterman, Dee-Dee Mendez, Mia Mendez, Joseph Mendez, and Alex Mendez. Mordechai was blessed to have two great-grandchildren Adrianna Mendez and Aleas Mendez. He also leaves behind his brothers and sister David Twersky, Dorthothy Tenenbaum, Gitty Cywiak, and many nieces and nephews.

