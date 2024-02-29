Editorial: An American journalist reports on Israel

ISRAEL IS FACING one of the most challenging periods in its 75-year history. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack killed over 1,200 and injured thousands. And, at the end of the day, more than 250 had been kidnapped to Gaza.

Four months later, the country is still determined to remove Hamas from power. Some 105 hostages were released in November, but over 100 remain – all Israelis, including women who have reportedly been sexually assaulted by Hamas militants, and dozens and dozens of men.

The Palestinian population has endured great suffering in Gaza, with Hamas using Gazans as human shields. Much of the media has focused on conditions in Gaza. So I decided to focus on Israeli society and the war. It had been an underreported piece of the conflict – few journalists have written about the overall impact of the war on Israelis.

I flew to Israel in January and spent more than two weeks traveling the country, seeing the sites where Hamas attacked in the south. I met with security experts and former leaders of Israel. I spoke with leading experts on the psychological impact the attack and the war were having on Israelis. I learned about the tens of thousands of Israel volunteers who were helping their fellow citizens – including the 200,000 who had been displaced from their homes – during the war. And I spoke with soldiers who had come from the front lines.

