Ellen Louise Taylor died at home in Newton from pancreatic cancer on Feb. 18, 2024, at 69 years old. She leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years Ronald Schachter and her beloved daughter Aliza Schachter, 25.

Ellen was born on Dec. 1, 1954 in Revere, grew up and attended high school in Peabody, and graduated in 1977 from Simmons College in Boston. She also earned master’s degrees from Northeastern University and the MGH Institute of Health Professions, all in the service of the helping careers that she followed – as a special needs teacher, disabilities coordinator for the city of Somerville, and nurse practitioner. Ellen went back full-time to school at age 39, and after three grueling years, earned her advanced nursing degree. She worked for more than 20 years as a nurse practitioner in geriatric psychiatry, helping hundreds of elders along the way. She retired in 2020.

Ellen’s life also was a musical one, starting in the high school program at New England Conservatory and travelling to Europe as a member of the Simmons Chorale and the professional Zamir Chorale, which specializes in Jewish music. Even In her later years, her delicate and operatic soprano voice filled the house with renditions from “My Funny Valentine” to “Ave Maria.” Ellen passionately cared for animal welfare and rescue. She practiced veganism and devoted herself to local animal advocacy groups, demonstrating for animal rights, writing letters to and meeting with state officials – and continually educating friends and acquaintances about the dire treatment of animals by the food industry. She made an impact.

Ellen is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Neil and Susan Taylor, her nephew Jonathan Taylor, her niece Jessica Taylor Tommasiello and Jessica’s husband Matthew Tommasiello, and her grand-nephew Benjamin Tommasiello. Ellen is much-loved and will be deeply missed. May her memory be a blessing. Anyone wishing to remember Ellen with a donation may give to the Sunny Meadow Sanctuary, or to any animal welfare organization of their choosing.