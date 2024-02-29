Letters: Praise for ‘In the land of war and hope’

Steven A. Rosenberg, editor and publisher of the Jewish Journal, recently returned from two weeks in Israel.



His report, “A Reporter’s Notebook: In the land of war and hope,” was included in a special section in the Feb. 15 issue of the Journal, and can be read online here.

Here are some of the letters, emails and web comments from Journal readers.

Congratulations on your most recent issue, with Steve Rosenberg’s comprehensive first-hand report of Israel in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War. This is remarkably informative reporting, and the accompanying photographs are remarkably insightful as well. Again, congratulations to Steve and the Journal staff that produced this prize-worthy issue.

Mark R. Arnold, Gloucester

Thank you for your “Reporter’s Notebook” from Israel report. It was really the whole story, not just the surface stories. It’s such a sad, miserable story about incompetent political leaders (not unlike our own before 9/11), who failed to protect a vulnerable, innocent, idealistic population of good people. And who still fail to get the poor hostages released after all this time. With that leadership still in power and in charge, it’s hard to imagine a happy ending for the millions living there.

Michael Sandberg, Newburyport

Many thanks to Steve Rosenberg and the Jewish Journal for creating and sharing a video to his article, “In the land of war and hope.” Steve and the Journal have brought a sad reality back to us, while at the same time hope for the future. Please continue the important mission.

Am Yisroel Chai!

Marc Andler, Via email

Steve Rosenberg’s story in the Feb. 15 Jewish Journal, “In the land of war and hope,” is an amazing article – one of the best pieces I have ever read.

We are lucky to have the Jewish Journal and Steve Rosenberg working with us in the community. I felt every word going through me and will never understand the hatred so many people have for the Jews. Thank you to everyone at the Journal for all that you do. I will never forget this moving piece of history that should be required reading – by everyone.

Andrew Katz, Marblehead

Steve Rosenberg tells the story of Oct. 7 with detail and individual commentary that brings the events of that day into full view for all of us to see, hear and try to understand what unfolded on that day. It is such a well-written piece of journalism full of insight, inquiry and sensitivity. Thanks for this beautiful tribute to the fallen.

Katherine Sandman, Via email

Congratulations on Steven Rosenberg’s compelling expose, “In the land of war and hope,” in the Feb. 15 Jewish Journal, on Israel after the Oct. 7 massacre.

Your eyewitness treatise was certainly an eye-opener and your coverage, in my opinion, was more revealing and more comprehensive than any I have come across in major newspapers and media platforms. Kudos to the Journal for its efforts in making this important issue public. Steve Rosenberg’s writing deserves a major literary award.

Philip Ellerin, MD, Lynnfield