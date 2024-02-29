Marvin Sterman, of Peabody, entered into rest on Feb. 20, 2024, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Feingold) Sterman. Devoted father of Rachel Armant and her husband Dr. Randy Armant, and David Sterman. The loving brother of the late Lois Baker-Ernst and Ina Berman. Cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dear son of the late Max and Eva (Seidman) Sterman.

He grew up in Brookline, and graduated from the Berkshire School and the University of Pennsylvania. Marvin raised his family in Marblehead. He owned a rental business under various names in Salem. He was a dedicated member of Temple Sinai in Marblehead for over 60 years. He loved his family and his Brooksby Village family.

A funeral service for Marvin was held on Feb. 26 at Temple Sinai Synagogue, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, with interment at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marvin’s memory to the Brooksby Village Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.