Oct. 7 changed everything regarding the security of American Jews

The great rabbis of history have disagreed about pretty much everything. A critical component of the Talmud is just rabbis asking fundamental questions – faith, practice and even history are all up for discussion, if not outright dispute. Moses and Aaron bickered. The Book of Job is stuffed with arguments. Even the beloved joke about the fabled single man stranded on a remote island is built around this phenomenon: The shipwrecked islander builds two synagogues, one that he goes to and one that he wouldn’t set foot in. Two Jews, three opinions.

Well, that’s over, at least in one vital area.

Nine out of 10 Jews believe that antisemitism is a serious or somewhat serious problem. About two-thirds say their status in America is less certain than it was a year ago. Almost half say they altered their behavior – perhaps avoided wearing readily identifiable Jewish-oriented garments or jewelry, or avoided taking the day off from work for a Jewish holiday – as a result of current circumstances in the United States.

This unusual consensus in a group of Americans whose impulse is to resist consensus – particularly the 93 percent who identified antisemitism as a problem in a country where Jews have felt unusually at home, unusually secure, and unusually accepted – came after an unusual event: the Hamas invasion of Israel. All this was revealed in a survey recently released and conducted by the American Jewish Committee, with most of the interviews conducted after Oct. 7.

The very language used to identify the Hamas attack is worth noting.

Already the date “October 7” needs no year, the way “December 7” stands alone as a date which, as Franklin D. Roosevelt described in 1941 after Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, shall live in infamy. So, too, “September 11” and “January 6.” Try to conjure others – they are rare: You have to go back to “July 4,” which was 248 years ago, and perhaps “November 11,” which was 105 years ago, but the day in 1918 when the fighting in World War I ended increasingly is part of a faraway past. Often today you have to invoke the poetic notion of “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” as a hint to identify the meaning of November 11. And the Russian Revolution? Depending on whether you’re talking about the Julian calendar or the Gregorian, you could place it in either October or November.

To be sure, the change in American Jewish life that began on Oct. 7 has been in transit for years.

Some 38 percent of those surveyed said they avoided some identifying activity in 2022, though a year later the figure rose to 46 percent. That’s because Oct. 7 changed everything, transforming nagging concerns into serious ones, taking settled notions – America is both harbor and haven for Jews, perhaps the first such place in all of history, certainly the first such mass society for which that notion could be asserted – and rendering them unsettled. Until recent years, the United States might have been said to have represented the end of the history of antisemitism. Now history is alive again.

Oct. 7 changed everything. One of the certainties it changed is that everything now is uncertain – and that there is, at least on some topics, no argument.

That is true even as arguments rage among Jews – the very kind of contradiction and complexity since the dispute about the golden calf in the Book of Exodus.

The irony is that Oct. 7 brought some of the simmering disagreements among Jews to a boil. Should Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stay or go? Should the settlements remain or be dismantled? Has Israel become unmoored from its foundational principles? What were those foundational principles, anyway? Should Israel be a socialist or capitalist society? Is the Israeli treatment of the Palestinians a national security imperative or a violation of Jewish values? And the hardy historical perennial: Is Zionism an expression of generations-long Jewish yearnings or a dangerous diversion from Jewish teaching?

All those questions – perhaps less so the Zionism one, but surely the question about whether Netanyahu’s war has gone too far – are still open.

They are open in Israel and among Jews in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and elsewhere. But those are questions about the Jewish state. What the American Jewish Committee identified were questions about the state of Jews in the U.S.

And so, when the Anti-Defamation League reports that three-quarters of American college students have experienced expressions of antisemitism since the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, we know that there is a serious problem.

Here’s another chilling figure: Since Oct. 7, only slightly more than a third of Jewish students feel very or extremely comfortable on campus – a massive change since the period before Oct. 7, when nearly two-thirds felt that way. About a third said they felt unable to speak out about antisemitism on campus, and a plurality said they don’t feel physically safe on campuses – the very quads, greens, classrooms, and faculty lounges in which Jews made perhaps their greatest strides, found their greatest comfort, and made their greatest contributions.

A month after the Oct. 7 attacks, President Joe Biden said that “We can’t stand by and stand silent” in the wake of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents, adding, “We must, without equivocation, denounce antisemitism. We must also, without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia.”

Hate crimes have been growing in past years. A 2022 FBI study showed there were 11,634 episodes of hate crimes that year. More than a third were targeted against Blacks. Of the 2,042 reported involving religion, more than half (1,122) were against Jews. And yet, there were 3,291 such incidents against Jews in the three months after Oct. 7, according to the ADL.

Comparing FBI and ADL figures may be a little like comparing lulavs and etrogs. But the general trend is unmistakable. Of that, like general sentiment among Jews about their comfort level in contemporary America, there is no argument. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.