Edwin H. Kaufman

Edwin H. Kaufman

Edwin H. Kaufman, of Merrimac and formerly of Swampscott, passed away on Feb. 7, 2024.

Edwin was the beloved husband of Rosaline (Stein) Kaufman. He was the devoted father of Mark Kaufman and his wife Joyce, Karen Krichmar and her husband Steven, and Amy Hornblower and her husband Donald. He was the loving son of the late Jenny and the late Morris Kaufman. Edwin was the dear brother of Sandra Silverman and her husband Carl, the late Miriam Sokolov, the late Louis Kaufman, and the late Roland Kaufman. He was the adoring grandfather of Jason, Jonathan, Sarah, Dan, Hannah, Sam and Max and loving great-grandfather of Amelia, Buddy, Bella, and Albert.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Feb. 11. Interment followed in Lynn. Contributions in Edwin’s memory may be made to The West End House Boys and Girls Club, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134. For online an guestbook, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.

Jewish Journal