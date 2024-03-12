Abe Harry Kaufman passed away peacefully on March 4, 2024, at the age of 96. He was born and raised in East Liverpool Ohio, the youngest of seven children born to Charles and Lena Kaufman. In first grade, Abe could not spell Abraham, so his teacher suggested he go by Abe, which has been his name since. Abe served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea, attaining the rank of Tech 4. In one of his roles, he served as a rabbi’s assistant, leading services in Inchon, Korea.

The GI Bill enabled Abe to be the first member of his family to attend college. He attended Purdue University, graduating with a B.S. in chemical engineering. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity; was vice president of his class; played many intramural sports; and worked as a meat cutter, carpenter, and conducted services at a local synagogue to cover his living expenses. Upon graduation, Abe worked at General Electric, rotating through many of the facilities and spending a year working on a prototype of the Sea Wolf, the second nuclear submarine, in Schenectady, N.Y. He then accepted a permanent assignment in the Instrument Department in Lynn, Mass., where he won the Top Manager award. His highlight was playing on a softball all-star team that played against “The King and His Court” and catching The King during his exhibition after the game.

Living in Lynn, Abe frequented Kings Beach, where he says he met his wife Anita, although she claims they met at a synagogue in Lynn. Either way, he characterized their meeting as his biggest claim to fame. They were married on Nov. 15, 1959, and soon welcomed son Stuart and daughter Joy. The family settled in Beverly, where they lived for 50 years.

At the age of 42, Abe decided to change careers and joined the Stockbroker Training Program at Bache & Company. This was not an easy change – he took a substantial cut in pay, had to live away from his family for long periods of time, and competed academically with people half his age. Abe then spent 27 years with the company becoming a Vice President of Investments and a Certified Financial Planner. He thoroughly enjoyed his work.

Abe participated in many volunteer activities, including serving on the boards of Camp Bauercrest and the Brotherhood Credit Union. However, most of his volunteer time was at Temple B’nai Abraham (TBA) in Beverly. There, he was a member of the board of directors and served on the Ritual, Membership, Finance, Bingo, Fundraising, and Personnel committees. Abe was a regular attendee at morning minyan and at times led services. For many years, he served as the gabbai during high holiday services and blew the shofar during Elul. In 2003, the Temple honored him with the Distinguished Member Award.

After snowbirding for many years, in 2014, Abe and Anita sold their house in Beverly and moved to Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf, going to the symphony and theater with Anita, and spending time with his friends from East Liverpool who had also settled in Florida. Abe and Anita moved to Brooksby Village in Peabody in 2021 to be closer to family.

Abe is survived by his wife Anita (Berenzon), son Stuart, daughter Joy (Stewart Frankel) and his grandchildren Taylor Kaufman and Ari Kaufman-Frankel. He was predeceased by his father Charles, mother Lena, brother Zalman, and sisters Ruth, Nelle, Charlotte, Pauline, and Florence.

Services at Temple Bnai Abraham, 200 East Lothrop St., Beverly on March 6. Interment at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, Beverly. Memorial contributions may be made to the Abe Kaufman Fund of Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly, MA 01915. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.