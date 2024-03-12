David L. Levy, MD, of Swampscott and Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Revere, entered into rest on March 6, 2024 at the age of 95.

David was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Sapol) Levy, loving father of Gayle and Dr. Maurice Cohen of Andover, Rosanne and Robert Jepsky of Marblehead, and Dr. Robert Levy and Melissa of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Celia Jepsky, Matthew Jepsky, Betsy Cohen, Michael Cohen and Sydney Levy. Loving brother of the late Maurice Levy, Eunice Freedman, Thelma Zane and Alvin Levy. David is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on March 10 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment followed at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery – Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in David’s name may be made to The Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC, 20009. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.