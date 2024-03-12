Rosalyn (Brass) Cabilo, 75, of Revere, formerly of Malden, entered eternal rest on March 8, 2024.

Rosalyn was born, raised, and lived almost all her life in Malden. She was a dedicated and devoted homemaker to her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Cabilo, beloved mother of Tanya Cabilo and Todd Cabilo, adored grandmother of Talia and Jack Ford, and the dear sister of Barton Brass.

Services were held at the Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea Cemetery, 50 Buxton Road (off Route 114), Danvers, on March 10.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Museum. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.