Harold Weiss

Harold, (Daddy), a quiet, humble and gentle man. On March 13, 2024, three days shy of his 94th birthday, chose to reunite with the love of his life, his wife and best friend for over 66 years, (Rosalyn) to embark upon a second eternal honeymoon. Harold, the second eldest of five children, was born in Chelsea on March 16, 1930, to Abraham and Ethel Weiss. He was predeceased by his older brother Leonard and his great-grandmother Rebecca Steinberg (all of blessed memory).

As a young boy, he began his career shining shoes on the streets of Chelsea. When old enough, Harold worked for Weiss Farms, delivering milk. In high school, he met Rosalyn just before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was stationed stateside, shortly then deployed to Europe. They married in 1950 when she joined him in Europe during his service.

After his service, Harold began a career at the MBTA, driving a bus on the Logan Airport/East Boston Routes and then transferred to their accounting office. He loved to work and engage with the public, working part-time in a family-owned hardware store. After retiring from the MBTA, he started a second career working at Media One, now Comcast/Xfinity, as a technician in the Beverly office. He was popular for his quiet demeanor, smile, and engaging personality. He retired from Comcast in his early “eighties.” Until the day of his passing, he remained long-admired and remembered by his Comcast co-workers.

Upon retirement, Harold enjoyed the company of his buddies at their daily gatherings at Dunkin’ Donuts and Nina’s Market for coffee and the lottery. He savored the company of many friends at his weekly poker games (three per week). An avid reader, he enjoyed listening to Broadway musicals, cooking and discussing recipes with his sisters and tried to recreate some of Rosalyn’s secret recipes. He loved going to breakfast with his friends. He loved family gatherings and holiday dinners on Rockaway and in Belmont. He was a devoted and loyal husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and everything else in between.

Harold is remembered as sweet, gentle, kind, respected, easy-going and a loving man. He leaves a huge void in the hearts, souls and lives of his family including his sisters: Renee, Sheila and Judy, his brother and sister Jerry and Linda, his sister-in law Marilyn, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, a vast multitude of close and special friends and neighbors. He shared a very special loving relationship and friendship with his daughter Bonnie, who will forever miss him with a broken heart.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every staff member who cared for him compassionately, tenderly, and respectfully at the following organizations: Susan and Jeffrey Brudnick Estates, Internal Physicians of the North Shore, Salem Hospital, North Shore Physicians Group, Bay State Physical Therapy, Spaulding Rehab, and Drs. Epstein, Wrenn and Goodman.

Donations to honor Harold’s legacy can be made to a charity of your choice, the Perkins Institute for the Blind, or the Chelsea Jewish Charitable Foundation, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960, Attention: Shayna Morris. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.