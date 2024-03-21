Child survivor of the Holocaust to speak in Rockport

On April 7, the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Ann will host Janet Applefield as she shares her story of survival, hope, and resilience at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. The lecture will be accompanied by a musical performance featuring the New England Klezmer, which includes Yaeko Miranda, Jim Prendergast and Sonny Barbato.

Janet feels it is her mission to spread messages of how to live one’s life. She has overcome hatred with resilience, grace, dignity, love and forgiveness by sharing her personal story of survival. Janet feels strongly about letting people know the horrors she went through so that future generations will make sure it will never happen again.

Janet speaks openly about her experiences as a child survivor of the Holocaust with thousands of people each year through regular speaking engagements at libraries, schools, houses of worship, and government agencies. Her talks raise awareness and understanding of the dangers of prejudice and encourage audiences to stand up to any kind of discrimination and injustice. In 2021, she was invited to tell her story before the Massachusetts State Legislature, on the occasion of the passage of Bill H.692, an act mandating statewide genocide education in all secondary schools.

For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit capeann­survivor.com.