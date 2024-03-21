Emily Charton ‘deeply honored’ to lead The Rashi School

The Rashi School Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to appoint Emily Charton as Rashi’s next Head of School. Charton will begin her new post on July 1.

Rashi’s search process was conducted by a dedicated Search Committee which included current Board members, past board presidents, and three faculty members, along with the input of parents, faculty, administrators, staff, students, leaders of peer institutions, and other stakeholders in the community.

Charton comes to Rashi with 18 years of both classroom and administrative experience in elementary and middle school education, including seven years teaching English and 11 years of school leadership. She is currently the principal of the Claypit Hill Elementary School in Wayland. She previously served as the assistant principal of Eliot Elementary School in Needham and the principal of Jewish Community Day School (JCDS) in Watertown. Prior to JCDS, Charton taught English at Boston Collegiate Charter School before being elevated to principal.

“Emily embodies Rashi’s mission and values,” said Rashi Board of Trustees President David Grossman. “We know she will represent Rashi well in the Jewish community and beyond.”

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as your next Head of School,” stated Charton. “The days I spent immersed in the Rashi community illuminated the vast intellectual curiosity, deep Jewish values, and strong familial relationships that are the foundation of an impressive educational institution. We will work together to strengthen Rashi and continue to provide our students with an education and community that inspires them to become future Jewish leaders who make impactful positive change.”

Charton earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Washington University in St. Louis and a

Master of Arts in English education from New York University. She lives in Needham with her husband and their two daughters.