GEN Z: Liam Conley, 21

Hometown: I grew up in Marblehead, with the first six years of my life in Revere.

Currently living in: Beaufort, S.C.

Alma maters: Preschool was the Lincoln School in Revere, and then Bell School, and then middle school was Marblehead Charter School and then Marblehead High.

Job: Right now I’m in the military – I’m in the Marine Corps, so that’s why I’m in South Carolina, I’m stationed here at an air base, and I work on F/A-18s [combat aircraft].

Hobbies: I like working on cars, that’s a big one for me. I actually own a couple cars – nothing expensive, I just like to tinker on things. I like to golf once in a while, trying to get into that.

Favorite Jewish practice: Celebrating any High Holiday with my grandparents.

Favorite North Shore spot: My hometown, Marblehead. I just love going to that area, any chance I get.

Do you miss the North Shore?

Oh, yeah. I was just there for Christmas – the holiday vacation that they give us – but any time I leave, it’s just sad. I get so excited to come back. I [miss] seeing my family, I like my small town, seeing all my friends.

Tell me about your Jewish background.

Growing up, I went to Hebrew school every week – I’d say starting from age 7 or so – up until my bar mitzvah. My Torah portion was Mishpatim. After that, I wasn’t super big into practicing the religion – not that I didn’t want to, I just wasn’t actively being very religious.

How is your Jewish experience now different from what you grew up with?

Through boot camp, they offered services and I went to those every weekend that I could. After that, right now, I’m not really doing too much. If I go home, and it’s a High Holiday, I go out and celebrate with my grandparents, but being in the South, they don’t have a lot of synagogues down here. If I really wanted to, I could reach out and the military would provide a rabbi, but it’s not really anything I’m worried about enough to feel like requesting it.

Living in Marblehead, there’s a lot more Jewish people. So as a kid, it was pretty normal to see Jewish people. Now being down here, I think I’m pretty much the only Jewish person I know. Maybe one other person. I think it’s really just location, is what it is. I still enjoy the practice. I just gotta find the time to do it.

What’s it like being in the military? What’s after?

I signed for a five-year contract. A typical day starts around 6 o’clock, I get to work. I’ll get a to-go breakfast or something from the dining hall. I work till about 4 o’clock. Get back here, go to the gym, eat some dinner. And then I’ll just watch a movie or something and then go to bed.

I’m really just trying to better myself – [which] also means going to the gym, just staying physically fit, because we have annual physical tests, so you don’t want to do bad. You’re always trying to improve.

I joined June of 2021, and I’m getting out June of 2026. And I do not think I’m going to reenlist. I think one contract is good enough for me. I like it and all, but I think I can do better outside of the military, and I like having my own choices.

What drew you to the military initially?

I think I just really wanted to serve my country. My grandfather, he was also in the Marines. I looked up to him for that. He was a firefighter in Chelsea a while back, so I think I want to maybe do some sort of firefighting after this. Maybe wilderness firefighting. I don’t know, I just wanted to do it. I looked up to those guys. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s incredible what they do.’ The stuff people have to go through in the military – I wanted to see if I could do it.

If you could have dinner with any Jewish person alive or dead, real or fictional, who would it be and why?

I think it’d be my great-grandfather. God bless him, he’s still alive. He was in the Navy as well – he’s another one of those inspirations. He was on an aircraft carrier in World War II. And I think at the time, there were a few thousand people on that boat, and now he’s one of nine people still alive. I think that’s incredible. He even had a heart condition as well, and he’s had several heart attacks, and he’s still one of the last living members of that ship. I just love seeing him every time I come back, and just picking his brain a little bit trying to hear some stories. Θ

