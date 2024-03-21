Marblehead Ophthalmology welcomes new presiding physician

Marblehead Ophthalmology, formerly known as Leon Remis, MD, has rebranded and opened its doors to new patients. The practice is now led by Dr. Andrew Orenberg, and will continue to serve Dr. Remis’ longtime patients while expanding its reach to care for vision across the North Shore.

Dr. Orenberg is a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and completed his residency at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, NY. Certified with the American Board of Ophthalmology, he is a Member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and serves on the staff at both Beverly and Salem Hospitals.

“I’m proud to continue Dr. Remis’ legacy of caring for the North Shore’s vision for over three decades. I grew up on the North Shore, and after 16 years away, I’m excited to return to my roots. It’s great to be back,” says Dr. Orenberg. “I highly value a strong physician-patient partnership, and I encourage my patients to play an active role in their care. I’m looking forward to providing excellent, personalized care to Dr. Remis’ former patients and to welcoming new patients to the practice.”

Dr. Remis, meanwhile, is pleased to pass on his legacy. “I feel confident entrusting my practice and patients to Dr. Orenberg,” says Dr. Remis. “His exemplary qualifications and rich experience in the field make him an ideal new leader in North Shore eye care.