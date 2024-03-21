Solomon (Sol) M. Feldman, age 84, of Newton, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 15, 2024. Sol was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother, with family always at the center of his world. He is survived by his wife Linda (Winer); his daughter Jill Beck and her husband Russell; his son Jeffrey Feldman and his wife Melinda Goldner; his grandsons Tyler Beck, Jacob Beck, and Toby Goldner; his sister Cecile Rubinroit and her husband Carl; and his many nieces and nephews.

Born in Salem on July 7, 1939, Sol was the son of Rebecca and George Feldman. He was raised in Chelsea, and was a proud graduate of Chelsea High, class of 1957, where he formed many life-long friendships that were precious to him.

Sol graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1961, and loved his time there, especially his connection to the national championship Golden Gophers football team. He then earned a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1964. Sol and his former wife, Sandra Cutler, had two children together, Jill and Jeffrey, and moved to Marblehead in 1969, where Sol enjoyed town politics, was an avid boater, and was an active member of his temple.

Sol was a brilliant and esteemed attorney, a trusted counselor to his clients, and a proud member of the Massachusetts Bar and the Real Estate Bar Association for Massachusetts (REBA). He loved the practice of law and was an inspiration and mentor to countless other lawyers. For the 60 years he practiced law, not a day went by when he did not love being an attorney.

In 1991, Sol married Linda, whom he cherished for 33 years. Together, they built a life in Newton and Singer Island, Florida.

The passion of his life was his friends and family. He adored watching his children grow into adults and treasured every minute he spent with his wife, children, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, three grandsons, extended family, and his many friends. He was loved deeply by his family and all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25 at 11:00 AM, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA, followed by interment at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA. Following interment, shiva will be held at the home of Sol and Linda Feldman from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sol’s memory to the Boston Bar Foundation for the mentorship of new lawyers. Donations may be sent to Boston Bar Foundation, 16 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02108, or online at https://bostonbar.org/donate/general-fund/. Please indicate that it is in Sol’s memory.