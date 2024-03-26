Adele “Delly” (Bornstein) Segel, age 77, of Peabody, entered eternal rest on March 26, 2024, after a long illness, surrounded by her beloved family at the Kaplan Family Hospice House.

Adele was the loving daughter of the late Sylvia and Joseph Bornstein; devoted wife of Martin Segel; beloved mother of Gina and her husband Ed Goodwin; adored grandmother of Nevaeh Sophia, Chaz Joseph, Joel Edward, Brian Jayson, Joseph Tyler, Gianna Love, and Zoey Adele; and dear sister of Mark and his wife Judy Bornstein, and Robert and his wife Claire Bornstein.

Services were held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on March. Interment followed in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House ,78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.