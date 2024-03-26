Carolyn S. Shapiro, age 93, of Peabody, devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully after a long and full life on March 12, 2024.

She was born in Brighton in 1930 to Harris and Minnie Marlin. Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Melvin Shapiro and the mother of the late Robert L. Shapiro. She is survived by her sons William Shapiro of Delray Beach, Fla., and Michael and his wife Grace Shapiro of Boxford.

Carolyn also leaves her four grandchildren Mikayla Shapiro, Harrison Shapiro, Emily Weigert, and Cali Serino, as well as her brother David Marlin and his wife Elaine of Sudbury, and her nieces and nephews Susan Rosenblatt, Debbie Robinson, Jeffrey Marlin and the late Steven Marlin.

Carolyn worked for many years in the fashion Industry for which she was born. She loved to look her best, having her nails and hair done weekly up until her death. She loved her family above all else and was a constant caregiver to all. She was a fiercely independent woman, ahead of her time and was a wonderful and devoted friend to many. Well-known for her outgoing personality and gift of gab, she made friends with everyone she met. She was truly unforgettable after just one meeting.

Carolyn was a fierce advocate and volunteer for Strongest Link Aids Services for many years. She was a phenomenal storyteller, with a memory that would not quit, and she would be the first one to tell you that. She will be sorely missed.

A graveside service took place on March 15 at Pride of Lynn/Chevra Mishna in Lynn.