Edward M. Hymanson, of Lynnfield, passed away on March 22, 2024, at the age of 82. He was born in Lynn in May of 1941 to the late Louis and Goldie (Steinberg) Hymanson.

Ed grew up in Lynn, where he graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1959. He would go on to serve four years in the United States Air Force, where he would be stationed at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine, and Presque Isle Air Force Base in Presque Isle, Maine. He would attend college at the University of Maine and the New England Institute of Anatomy. Ed would subsequently return to Massachusetts where he and his wife, Elaine (Kaufman) Hymanson, would raise a family in Marblehead.

Ed devoted nearly six decades of his life to serving as principal owner and Funeral Director at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapels, where he compassionately assisted countless families across the North Shore and Greater Boston area. Ed was a third-generation Funeral Director at the funeral home that was begun in 1910 by his grandfather, Philip Hymanson. Over the years, he received numerous heartfelt accolades from these families, recognizing his unwavering compassion, genuine concern, and exceptional professionalism.

Ed was a member of the Masons, Mount Carmel Lodge A.F. & A.M., in Lynn, the Massachusetts Consistory, Aleppo Temple in Burlington, and the Jewish War Veterans of America, Post 31, in Lynn. He was associated with Congregation Ahabat Sholom in Lynn, Temple Beth El in Lynn, Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott, and Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

Ed was the forever-loving and best friend of his wife Elaine, to whom he was married for 63 years. A devoted son, father, and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Shelly (Hymanson) Carpenter, and son-in-law Carl Goldman. He is survived by his daughter Laurie Ann Hymanson of Peabody, his son Philip, Philip’s wife Joan Hymanson, both of Pittsfield, as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service for Edward Hymanson was held on March 26 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment followed at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lake Shore Road, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Edward’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com