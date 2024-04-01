Rosalyn Smith, of Medford, passed away on March 30, 2024.

Beloved wife of the late Murray H. Smith for 65 years. Devoted mother of Dr. Steven Smith of Chestnut Hill, Todd Smith and his wife Jill of North Waterboro, Maine, and Gail Miller and her husband Bruce of Colchester, Conn. Proud grandmother of Gabriella, Adina, Lily and Ilon Smith, and Aaron and Samuel Miller.

Rosalyn was born in Boston on March 26, 1932 to the late Irving and Goldie (Maltzman) Bereznick, along with her late brother Marshall. She graduated from Dorchester High School, Prozdor, and Hebrew College.

Rosalyn was a Hebrew School teacher in Greater Boston for nearly 50 years. She was a longtime member of Temple Shalom in Medford and a Life Member of Hadassah. She loved travel, dining out and reading. Her greatest joy was her family, to which she was completely devoted.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosalyn’s memory may be made to Temple Shalom of Medford, the Alzheimer’s Association or Susan G Komen organization. Arrangements were handled by Brezniak Funeral Directors, West Newton.