Marshall Sidney Sterman passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2024, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Son of Abraham and Esther Sterman, of blessed memory, he was born in 1931 in Beverly, the city that meant so much to him throughout his entire life. After graduating Beverly High School, he was a member of the second graduating class of Brandeis University in 1953. He went on to graduate from Harvard Business School in 1955. It was there that he met the love of his life, Dorothy. They were married at the Berlin Chapel on the Brandeis campus in 1955, the first couple to be wed there. They shared a wonderful 63 years together, until Dorothy’s passing in 2019.

In 1959, after four years in the U.S. Navy, Marshall commenced a career in finance, selling mutual funds. In the 1960’s, he co-founded the brokerage firm Sterman & Gowell. It was there that his love for innovation and entrepreneurship blossomed, leading to a focus on raising funds for early-stage companies via the IPO market. After Sterman & Gowell, he spent the remainder of his life advising and raising funds for various start-ups, many of which went on to become substantial companies.

When he was not working, Marshall enjoyed playing cards at the ICC in Beverly, golfing, and most of all, traveling around the world with his beloved wife. In later years, Marshall enjoyed attending services at Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly, the synagogue his parents and grandparents had helped establish in 1912.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica Schenkel and her two children S.J. and Erica Weinstein, his son Steven Sterman and daughter-in-law Pajes Sterman and their two children Isaac and Samuel Sterman, and his sisters Cynthia Sterman and Susan Wolper. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Samuel and Julia Myerson, and his brother-in-law Marvin Myerson.

Funeral services were held at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St., Beverly, on April 2, followed by burial at the Sons of Abraham Cemetery, 18 Cole St., Beverly. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity you know was dear to Marshall’s heart. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.