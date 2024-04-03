Natasha Chadwick visits Leonard Florence Center

The Leonard Florence Center recently welcomed Natasha Chadwick, founder and CEO of NewDirection Care in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Natasha spent time touring the revolutionary residence, widely known for its cutting-edge technology and high-quality care. She also had the opportunity to speak with residents and staff members. NewDirection is a residential community for the elderly and for those living with younger onset dementia and complex-care needs.

As the country’s first urban model Green House® skilled nursing facility, the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea provides a level of independence not typically found in skilled nursing facilities. Home to individuals living with ALS, MS and on ventilators as well as residents who require long-term skilled nursing and short-term rehab care, the Center is operated by nonprofit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and affiliated with Legacy Lifecare.