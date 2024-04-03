On Purim, Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester embraced its own

“Purim is such a happy celebration,” says Susan Cohen, kitchen team lead at Temple Ahavat Achim. “We wanted to feel that those in our community could use a little sweetness in their lives. We collect money for organizations that serve those in need, which is great, but we are also recognizing those in our community who could use a little specialness and happiness.”

The result? Twenty boxes of homemade baked goods hand-delivered by volunteers. Some have gone to TAA members at Brooskby Village, some to the homes of TAA members who have health or other issues.

Each basket contains a lemon blueberry tea cake, trail mix, cookies, and hamentashen.

Michloach manot means sending of portions. It’s a mitzvah from the Book of Esther, meant to ensure that everyone has enough love and friendship for the Purim feast. Traditionally, people send portions to friends and family, and make donations to charitable organizations.