New monument to Jewish veterans unveiled in NH

While walking the grounds of the Memorial Garden at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, Rabbi Gary Atkins, a member of Jewish War Veterans of the USA, noticed that there were no monuments marking the names and memories of the Jewish veterans interred at the cemetery.

With the vision and direction of Rabbi Atkins, together with the local Jewish Community and partnering with Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, they raised sufficient funds for a monument dedicated to the state’s Jewish Veterans.

On Oct. 15, the Jewish Community’s vision became a reality. A monument was unveiled. Inscribed on the monument are the words “May their Memory be for a blessing. Dedicated in solemn Memory of Jewish Veterans interred here and elsewhere who fought to defend their country.”