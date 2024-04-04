New rabbi hopes to help Gloucester’s Temple Ahavat Achim grow

A few years ago, Naomi Gurt Lind was teaching an online Jewish education class for adults through Newton’s Hebrew College. One day, she got an email from one of her students, who mentioned that her temple would soon be in search of a new rabbi. She wondered if Gurt Lind would be interested in applying when that time came.

“I thought, ‘Oh, isn’t that nice, someone can imagine me as their rabbi!’ ” recalled Gurt Lind.

When she was applying for rabbinic internships, she noticed an opening at Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester, the temple that student attended.

She applied for the internship, and got it. Now, months into her time at the temple, more than just one person can imagine Gurt Lind as their spiritual leader.

Starting July 1, Gurt Lind will become the new rabbi of Temple Ahavat Achim, following three unanimous votes from the search committee, the board, and the congregation. Rabbi David Kudan, the temple’s current interim rabbi, will be retiring in June.

“We’ve gotten to know her over the last almost-year that she’s been our intern, and she’s established such excellent relationships with the kids, with the parents of the kids in the school, with large numbers of congregants,” said Richard Quateman, president of the board at Ahavat Achim. “She’s thoughtful, she’s smart, she’s very wise, she’s mature. We just think she knocks it out of the park.”

Gurt Lind will spend the coming year finishing her fifth year of rabbinical school at Hebrew College, and commuting between Gloucester and Newton, where she currently lives and where her younger son is still in high school. After he graduates, she and her husband will move to Gloucester.

“I feel so fortunate to have found myself in an internship where I really feel already like a part of the community, and for there to be this opportunity that just happens to be available. It’s extremely flattering that they were interested in having me apply,” said Gurt Lind. “I pray every day to be worthy of this congregation’s faith in me.”

Gurt Lind came to her rabbinic aspirations after years of a career in synagogue life, working first as membership director and then executive director of Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline.

Since entering Hebrew College’s rabbinical school in 2019, Gurt Lind has done several rabbinic internships on the North Shore (as well as the Greater Boston area); she started at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott in September 2022, served there as rabbinic intern in the summer of 2023, and then started as rabbinic intern at Ahavat Achim this past September.

The rabbinic search committee, headed by Marilyn Kramer and Jonathan Katz, began the process last summer, looking for a rabbi able to bring together the many corners of their community. Ahavat Achim ranges widely in age and observance, and the search committee wanted someone who could connect with the diversity of the congregation. Gurt Lind has already started to do just that.

“We really want Rav Naomi, but she really wants our community as well,” said Katz. “It’s great to have somebody who’s had the opportunity to really meet a lot of people in our community, has felt welcomed here, and is super excited about becoming our rabbi.”

“I have the sense that there’s a population [on Cape Ann] whose needs we have yet to learn about and whose needs I’m eager to fulfill as best I can,” said Gurt Lind. “I think there’s great potential for the congregation to spread its beautiful, communal orientation and to grow.”