Online summit to address antisemitism in Massachusetts schools

The Lappin Foundation, the American Jewish Committee, and the Anti-Defamation League will hold a virtual summit April 9 on the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism in K-12 schools.

Even before the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, Deborah Coltin, president and executive director of the Lappin Foundation, recalled receiving a growing number of requests from schools to help them figure out how to deal with the rise in hate.

After Oct. 7, she described the increase in requests as “a tidal wave.”

“I really was thinking that there needs to be a comprehensive strategy for school districts to put in place to ensure that schools are safe places for Jewish students, faculty, and teachers,” she said, noting that schools should be safe places for everyone, Jewish or not.

As she looked into possible options, she found a comprehensive strategy that already existed. In May 2023, the White House put out a 60-page document, “The U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.”

So, armed with research, strategies and action plans, Coltin began to get the word out about the existing strategy.

“The goal of this summit is to inform Massachusetts education stakeholders about the national strategy to counter antisemitism in K-12 schools,” she said.

The free, virtual summit, which will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Zoom, will feature seven speakers: ​​Aliza Elias, director of the Institute for Curriculum Services in San Francisco, who will discuss accuracy in information about Israel and Judaism; Robert Leikind, regional director of AJC New England, who will focus on adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism; Tracy Perrelli, senior adviser for Holocaust issues with the U.S. Department of State, who will speak about the importance of Holocaust education; Jeffrey Riley, the former commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, who will speak about the importance of this topic in schools; and Peggy Shukur, vice president of the ADL Eastern Division, who will talk about trends of antisemitism in Massachusetts schools. Two students will provide firsthand perspectives: Maddie Katzen, who attends Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill; and David Magen, who attends Marblehead High School.

Josh Kraft, philanthropist and president of the Kraft Family Foundation, will serve as the honorary chair of the summit. Coltin will provide a summary of the strategy.

Registration is required for the hourlong event; those who register but cannot join live will be sent the video recording after.

So far, more than 270 people have registered from over 70 different school districts. Participants include school administrators, teachers, parents, law enforcement, politicians, and school resource officers.

“I hope that school districts will take the opportunity to put into action what they’re going to learn,” said Coltin. “If they can create a comprehensive strategy that they can implement districtwide, that really can help to counter antisemitism.”

Registration for the event is required. Visit lappinfoundation.org.