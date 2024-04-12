Miriam Charlotte (Cohen) Kaplan, 92, of Swampscott, wife of the late Bernard Kaplan, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2024, with her loving family by her side. She was born and raised in Revere to Mamie (Tapper) and Julius Cohen on July 22, 1931. She graduated from Revere High School, brought her first two children home to the Point of Pines, and then moved to Swampscott where she lived for the next 68 years.

Miriam and Bernie were fortunate to travel around the world, their favorite trip being a family cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a phenomenal cook, always hosting the family holidays, setting the most beautiful dinner table. She enjoyed shopping, reading, playing mah jong, canasta, rummikub and spent 40 years as a snowbird, going to Florida every winter. Family always came first – her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandson Jack. Going to dinner with her friends was always the highlight of her week.

Miriam will be dearly missed by her children, Alan (Lisa) and Harryette Katzen; her son-in-law, Jeffrey Goldberg; her granddaughter Lisa Goldberg Clark; her grandson, Michael Katzen; her great grandson Jack Clark; her sister-in-law Harriett Kaplan; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be sorely missed by the many friends she made along her journey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Kaplan, her daughter, Marlene Kaplan Goldberg, and her grandson, Jonathan Goldberg.

A private graveside service was held on April 9 at Temple Israel Cemetery located at 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

Donations in memory of Miriam may be made to the Dr. Shmase Scholarship Fund, https://go.uvm.edu/shmasescholarship, or the charity of your choice.