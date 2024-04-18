BUBBE TALK: How to make elderly guests feel comfortable at the Seder

I recently asked my father what he would like to do for his 90th birthday. He said he just wants to be surrounded by family. His happiness is being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

That got me thinking of our family Seder. My husband and I are hosting, and we invited 27 people, but only 15 are able to join us. This year will be a smaller gathering, which in many ways is nice. And while I still obsess about the food and will likely have enough to feed the original guest list, I can spend time thinking about how people will experience the evening.

Some things we have little control over – like for me, no two briskets have ever come out the same despite my following recipes to the T. Yet we can control how we welcome people into our homes.

I’m particularly sensitive to the needs of older people because as we age, things are just harder.

What can we do to make it easier for them? A smaller gathering is one thought. Here are some other ideas to consider:

How will older family members get to your home?

Offer roundtrip transportation. Ask another guest to drive them or use a ride service (It depends upon what your guests feel comfortable doing).

Take a look outside

• Is the path to your front door clear and walkable? Is it well lit?

• If someone uses a wheelchair, cane, or walker, is your home accessible?

• Assign a family member to help escort elders safely into the house.

• If you have stairs or other obstacles, determine an alternative way for relatives to get into the house.

Parking

If older guests are driving themselves, or even if someone is bringing them, save a parking space close to where they will enter the house. We leave space in the driveway.

Inside the house

• Are there clear pathways from the sitting area to the dining room? Remove any clutter (we don’t always see our own clutter or obstacles to getting around the house, so take an objective look). Even an area rug can cause trouble. My recommendation? Get things out of the way for the Seder and then put them back later. (Sometimes we remove things and realize that the house looks so much better.)

• Are there places to sit other than the low couch with marshmallow cushions? When we purchase these pieces, we don’t think about how difficult they can be to get in and out of. Bring a few solid dining room chairs into the living room.

• Can guests get to the bathroom easily?

At the dining room table

Getting in and out of chairs can be a challenge if someone has pain, weak leg muscles, or balance issues. For the Seder, reserve the dining room chairs with sturdy arms for older guests.

Let there be light

Make sure there’s enough light in the room so no one has trouble reading the Haggadah. Have a few magnifying glasses at the table in case someone forgets their glasses.

Hearing

Everyone wants to be included in the conversation. It can be stressful to keep up if you have hearing loss. This is compounded by the volume of noise and the number of people talking at once.

Get a pocket talker or two and have them at the ready if someone has difficulty hearing. The product amplifies sounds closest to the listener while reducing background noise. It can be used with or without hearing aids. They are available online. Make sure you know how to use them before the Seder!

Should it be a buffet?

If you’re planning on serving your meal as a buffet, ask a guest to prepare plates for anyone who has difficulty getting up and down from the table. Create a list of menu items so that your loved one gets what he or she wants.

Furry family

Furry Murray. What can I say about him? Our four-year-old cockapoo is adorable and brilliant but most of my older family members love him from afar – as in photographs. Perhaps you can get a friend to watch your cat or pup during the evening.

Leaving early

It’s hard to keep a Seder short, but be prepared in case your older guests are ready to leave before dessert. Sometimes an hour or two away from the comfort of home is enough. Have transportation lined up just in case.

What if older folks want to skip the Seder?

It’s OK. I’ve learned that as much as I miss loved ones, sometimes they are just more comfortable at home.

Bring the Seder to them

Put the charoset, sliced brisket, kugel, and desserts in a cooler and have the Seder at their place. It doesn’t have to be fancy – the most important thing is being together.

If your loved one lives in a skilled nursing or assisted living residence, some host Seders. Check with staff to see how many people can be invited.

Care packages for nursing home residents

If you bring food, package items in small, clearly labeled containers. Include name, contents, and the date that the food was prepared. Remind staff to offer it to your loved one (sometimes they are too busy to remember, so don’t leave large amounts of food that will eventually be discarded). Another option: Bring leftovers when you visit and enjoy them together.

Did we cover it all?

I hope so but probably not. The best advice I can give is to think ahead and put yourself in your loved ones’ shoes.

Together we pray for the safe return of the hostages and an end to the violence.

Chag Sameach! Θ

Share your thoughts about how to make holidays easier for older folks in the comments section or send an email to me at Carolyneggert@yahoo.com.